OIE Sub-Regional Representation Holds Meeting With Ministry Of Municipalities Affairs Of Bahrain

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 05:30 PM

OIE Sub-Regional Representation holds meeting with Ministry of Municipalities Affairs of Bahrain

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2021) The Sub-Regional Representation of the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) in Abu Dhabi discussed, with the Livestock Division of the Ministry of Works, Municipalities Affairs and Urban Planning of Bahrain, ways of strengthening the partnership between the organisation’s member states to assist the region’s livestock protection efforts.

During the remote meeting, both sides discussed the responsibilities of the office and the OIE’s key projects and programmes aimed at promoting biosecurity and supporting livestock development in the region, including those related to countering cross-border diseases and consolidating the safe trade in livestock. They also talked about the joint health programmes aimed at achieving the "One Health" principle and serving the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Dr. Mohammed Ali Al Hosani, Director of the OIE’s Sub-Regional Representation in Abu Dhabi, highlighted the office’s keenness to consolidate its relations with the organisation’s member states, through establishing regular and continuous communication with both government authorities and state representatives, to discuss their needs and challenges and ways of enhancing their cooperation.

Dr. Khaled Ahmed Hassan, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Works, Municipalities Affairs and Urban Planning for Livestock of Bahrain, highlighted the meeting’s importance to boosting the cooperation between Bahrain and the OIE.

The OIE Sub-Regional Representation strengthens the region’s cooperation with the OIE and among its Members thereby addressing their main concerns, such as the control of transboundary animal diseases, including zoonoses, and animal welfare in particular in the context of trade purposes.

