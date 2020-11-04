UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oil Product Stockpiles At Fujairah Port Rebound From 13-month Low

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 06:15 PM

Oil product stockpiles at Fujairah port rebound from 13-month low

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Nov, 2020) Oil product stockpiles at the UAE's Fujairah port rebounded from a 13-month low, with middle distillates expanding to near the record high set in June.

Inventories as of 2nd November were at 20.243 million barrels, up 9.6 percent from a week earlier, according to data released on Wednesday from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone.

Stocks of jet fuel, diesel and other middle distillates climbed 26 percent on the week to 5.447 million barrels, the highest since 15th June and close to the record 5.997 million barrels set on 1st June, according to the data provided exclusively to S&P Global Platts.

Stockpiles of light distillates such as gasoline also jumped 26 percent to 5.303 million barrels, after hitting a record low on 26th October.

Heavy distillates and residues such as marine bunkers and fuel for power generation declined 5 percent on the week to 9.

493 million barrels.

Middle distillates stockpiles have ballooned 46 percent this year as the coronavirus pandemic crippled demand for jet fuel, the worst hit transportation fuel from travel restrictions. Lockdowns recently called in France, Germany and England will likely take a toll on European gasoil demand, Platts reported today in a separate note.

Light distillates are up 11 percent this year and heavy distillates are down 5.8 percent, leaving the total inventories up 9 percent for 2020 so far. Total stockpiles on 26th October were only 18.465 million barrels, the lowest since September 2019.

Volatility in marine bunker prices led to more buying interest from shipowners, Platts reported, adding that Fujairah-delivered marine fuel with 0.5 percent sulfur was at $325/mt on Nov. 3, $8/mt lower than in Singapore.

Related Topics

France UAE Oil Germany Singapore June September October November 2019 2020 From Industry Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Supreme Committee for Abu ..

21 minutes ago

Jati Umra’s narrative damages country, says Fird ..

29 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss sev ..

36 minutes ago

Rahat Ali Khan reaches five million subscribes on ..

46 minutes ago

UAE&#039;s Supreme Audit Institution chairs GCC &# ..

51 minutes ago

Babar Azam is likely to replace Azhar Ali as Test ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.