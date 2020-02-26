UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oil Products Stocks Jump To Record On Gains In All Categories

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 08:30 PM

Oil products stocks jump to record on gains in all categories

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2020) Inventories of oil products at the bunker trading hub of Fujairah in the UAE climbed to a record this week after gains in light, middle and heavy distillates, according to data provided exclusively to S&P Global Platts.

Inventories rose 13 per cent week on week to 25.98 million barrels as of Monday, beating the previous all-time high of 25.749 million on April 29, 2019, data Wednesday from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone showed. Stock reporting in Fujairah began at the start of 2017.

Heavy distillates and residue inventories climbed 17 per cent to 15.

167 million barrels, the highest since November 25. The category includes fuel oil and other heavy fuels used in marine bunkers and power generation.

Stockpiles of middle distillates, such as gasoil, diesel, marine gasoil, jet fuel and kerosene, jumped 28 per cent to 3.402 million barrels, a three-week high, while light distillates edged up 1 per cent to 7.411 million barrels.

Light distillates covered in the report are gasoline, naphtha and condensates that are stored in white product tanks and have an API of 45 degrees and above.

Related Topics

UAE Oil Hub April November 2017 2019 From Industry Million

Recent Stories

EPAA concludes &#039;We Grow Mangroves at Our Scho ..

16 minutes ago

Russia Working on 5 Prototypes of China Coronaviru ..

9 minutes ago

Participation of private sector to be widened in C ..

9 minutes ago

Over 5,000 cops to be deployed during PSL matches

9 minutes ago

PCG arrests 10 outlaws with 204 kg narcotics, arms ..

12 minutes ago

Groenewegen takes UAE Tour fourth stage in sprint

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.