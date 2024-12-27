Open Menu

Oil Spill Prompts National Emergency In Russia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 27, 2024 | 12:15 AM

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Dec, 2024) Moscow today declared a national state of emergency following an oil spill caused by two separate incidents involving Russian tankers in the Black Sea.

The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said in a statement that a severe storm hit the two tankers on 15th December, causing one to split in half and the other to run aground.

This incident resulted in an oil spill, polluting the shores of the famous Anapa resort and surrounding areas, as well as causing serious problems for wildlife.

The Ministry stated that more than 10,000 people are working to contain the oil spill and clean the affected beaches.

