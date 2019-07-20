UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oil Tanker Riah Never Permitted To Load Or Discharge Cargoes, Says Official Sources

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 12:00 AM

Oil tanker Riah never permitted to load or discharge cargoes, says official sources

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jul, 2019) ABU DHABI, 19th July 2019 (WAM) - An official from the UAE Federal Transport Authority - Land and Maritime, declared that the Panama-flagged oil tanker, Riah, is neither UAE owned nor operated, and that no Emirati nationals were on board.

The tanker in question was occasionally anchoring in UAE waters to receive provisions, but never permitted to load or discharge cargoes owing to the fact it was more than 25 years old, in line with UAE maritime transport regulations.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Oil July 2019 From

Recent Stories

Angelique Kerber drops coach after Wimbledon shock ..

27 minutes ago

US Ready to Talk With Iran Without Preconditions - ..

29 minutes ago

US Invites Over 60 Nations to Maritime Security Br ..

29 minutes ago

Iran Guards say they confiscated British tanker in ..

29 minutes ago

Opposition parties demand requisition of Senate se ..

29 minutes ago

IRGC Says Seized UK Oil Tanker Stena Impero in Str ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.