Oil tanker Riah never permitted to load or discharge cargoes, says official sources

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jul, 2019) ABU DHABI, 19th July 2019 (WAM) - An official from the UAE Federal Transport Authority - Land and Maritime, declared that the Panama-flagged oil tanker, Riah, is neither UAE owned nor operated, and that no Emirati nationals were on board.

The tanker in question was occasionally anchoring in UAE waters to receive provisions, but never permitted to load or discharge cargoes owing to the fact it was more than 25 years old, in line with UAE maritime transport regulations.