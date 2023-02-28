UrduPoint.com

Oklahoma Twisters Injure 12, Leave Thousands Without Power

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Oklahoma twisters injure 12, leave thousands without power

CHICAGO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2023) Crews in central Oklahoma on Monday were assessing the damage and clearing debris left behind by a string of rare February tornadoes that roared through the area overnight, knocking out power to thousands of customers and injuring a dozen people, Reuters reported.

In Norman, 12 people were taken to the hospital after suffering minor injuries in the storms that rolled through and near the city at around 11 pm local time on Sunday.

None of the injuries were life-threatening, Norman Chief of Police Kevin Foster said during a news conference on Monday.

The twister was one of seven that touched down in Oklahoma, and two more were reported in Kansas overnight, the National Weather Service said.

Several homes, businesses and schools in Norman, which has about 128,000 residents, were damaged in the storms, he said.

Some 13,000 homes and businesses were without power across Oklahoma, Poweroutage.us reported.

