Okonjo-Iweala first woman head the WTO

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2021) WTO members have agreed to appoint Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the next Director-General of the WTO. The decision was taken by consensus at a special meeting today of the organization's General Council.

Dr. Okonjo-Iweala will become the first woman and the first African to head the WTO. She will take up her duties on 1 March and her term, renewable, will expire on 31 August 2025.