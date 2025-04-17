Open Menu

Oliver Wyman Backs Abu Dhabi’s Vision To Become Global Healthcare Leader

Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2025 | 04:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025) Global consulting firm Oliver Wyman, the knowledge partner of Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week 2025, has reiterated its support for Abu Dhabi’s ambition to establish itself as a leading global hub for healthcare and life sciences by promoting innovation, expanding international collaboration, and sharing expert knowledge.

In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Sumit Sharma, Partner and Head of Health and Life Sciences in India, the middle East, and Africa, said that Abu Dhabi has positioned itself as a rising global player in healthcare. He emphasised the need to build on this momentum by cultivating an ecosystem that encourages innovation and partnership.

He described Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week as a key platform that brings together global experts and decision-makers to explore investment opportunities and forge new partnerships.

Oliver Wyman will play an active role at the event by organising and participating in expert panels and contributing to strategic discussions aimed at advancing healthcare quality and sustainability.

Sharma also announced the launch of a new research paper during the week, which will focus on two priority areas: faster access to medicines and mental health. The paper aligns with Abu Dhabi’s broader goals to enhance quality of life and promote long-term healthcare sustainability.

He underlined the importance of the study, which is being developed in collaboration with local regulators, as a step toward creating a global healthcare model that puts human well-being at the centre and is driven by innovation and knowledge.

