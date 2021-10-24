Olympic champions, Team Abu Dhabi to compete at FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Oct, 2021) The world’s elite 3x3 basketball players are to descend on Abu Dhabi for the first time in five years this month, as the line-up of the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2021 has been confirmed.

The Abu Dhabi edition of the FIBA World Tour – which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year – welcomes Tokyo Olympic medallists and world-class 3x3 basketball players on 29th-30th October, along with Team Abu Dhabi – recent winners of UAE community event, QUEST.

Latvia’s Gold medallists from this year’s Tokyo Olympics – Nauris Miezis, Karlis Lasmanis, Edgars Krumins and Agnis Cavars – are will be part of team Riga. As are Silver Olympic medallists Stanislav Sharov, Alexander Zuev and Ilia Karpenkov, representing Gagarin from Russia.

Additionally, Bronze Olympic medallists Aleksandar Raktov and Mihailo Vasic from Serbia, will also be competing for Liman.

World-class players from across the globe, comprising 14 teams, will battle for a place in the FIBA 3X3 World Tour final that takes place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia in December.

The 14 teams also include Team Abu Dhabi, the winners of the UAE community event QUEST.

This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity saw 48 local teams compete for the prize of becoming Team Abu Dhabi, and securing a spot in the Masters event. After three intense QUEST weekends, over 150 matches and endless points, it was Game Time academy that will now become Team Abu Dhabi, ready to face the world’s best.

Team captain Mohamad Zaydan couldn’t hide his excitement, noting, "Firstly, I must say how awesome this event has been. We fought hard and we’re lucky to have won, as there was so much incredible competition.

With the World Tour just days away, residents from across the UAE are encouraged to not only come along and support Team Abu Dhabi, but witness a weekend of exceptional basketball and family entertainment.

From 14:00 on Friday 29th October, the Abu Dhabi Corniche will be brimming with live music, food trucks, dancers, dunkers, DJs and more.