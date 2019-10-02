Olympic National Team will travel next Saturday to Singapore

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Oct, 2019) The Olympic National Team will travel next Saturday from Dubai to Singapore to attend a camp from the 5th to 15th October, 2019, to prepare for the AFC U23 Asian Cup in Thailand, scheduled for January 2020.

The Head Coach, Maciej Skorża, invited 24 players for the camp, including Saud Abdul Razak Al Muheri, Khalfan Hassan Al Noobi, Mohammed Jumaa Eid, Abdul Aziz Salem Al Kaabi (Shabab Al Ahli Dubai), Tahnoon Hamdan Al Zaabi, Mansour Ibrahim Al Harbi, Majid Abdullah Salem, Yehia Ali Al Ghassani, Mohammed Ismail Al Junaibi (Al Wahda), Abdul Rahman Saleh Khamis, Suhail Abdullah Al Mutawa (Al Wasl), Saeed Suwaidan (Al Nasr), Falah Waleed Al Junaibi, Ali Eid Ghumail (Al Ain), Majid Rashid Al Mherzi, Hamdan Naser Masoud (Kalba), Khalid Ibrahim Al Dhanhani, Khalid Abdul Rahman Al Blooshi, Khalid Mohammed Al Hashimi, Mohammed Rashid Al Hammadi (Baniyas), Abdul Rahman Abdullah Al Ameri (Al Jazira), Yaqoub Yusuf Abdallah (Al Emarat), Rashid Salem Khalfan (Hatta), and Ahmed Essa Jumaa (Khorfakan) .

The Olympic team will play two friendly matches at the camp, the first one will be against Singapore on 9th October and the second one against Vietnam in Ho Chi Minh City on 13th October.

The draw was held last week in Bangkok and placed the team in "Group D" along with Vietnam, DPR Korea and Jordan. The first match will be against Vietnam in January 2020, while the second match will be against DPR Korea on 13th January, and the last match in the qualifiers will be against Jordan on 16th January The Champion, the Runner-up and the third-place winner will qualify directly for the Tokyo Olympics 2020. In case Japan (the Olympics host team) qualifies among the top three teams, the fourth team will directly qualify for the Olympics.