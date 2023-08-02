Open Menu

Oman And Etihad Rail Company, Jindal Partner To Establish Sustainable Logistics Solution

Muhammad Irfan Published August 02, 2023 | 04:45 PM

Oman and Etihad Rail Company, Jindal partner to establish sustainable logistics solution

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2023) Oman and Etihad Rail Company (OERC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Jindal Shadeed Iron & Steel (Jindal), a leading integrated steel producer in the GCC, to establish a sustainable end-to-end transport logistics solution between Jindal’s steel complex at Sohar Port and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), via the UAE-Oman Rail Network.

As part of OERC’s commitment to providing efficient and cost-effective logistics solutions for major global players across different sectors, the MoU will allow Jindal to annually transport up to 4 million tonnes of raw materials and finished products from its steel complex at Sohar Port to the UAE’s thriving markets. Under the terms of the agreement, OERC will leverage its state-of-the-art rail network to support Jindal in optimising operational integration through facilitated loading and unloading processes while guaranteeing rolling stock and facilities’ requirements of iron ore and steel.

Commenting on the agreement, Mohammed bin Zahran Al Mahrouqi, Deputy CEO of OERC, said, “Our partnership with Jindal Shadeed Group reinforces Oman and Etihad Rail Company’s commitment to improving logistics services to meet the future needs and expectations of our customers by providing comprehensive solutions and stimulating the growth of various industrial sectors within Oman and the UAE. Furthermore, the MoU will enable Jindal to enhance its supply chain efficiency, benefiting from the UAE-Oman Rail Network’s fast, cost-effective, and sustainable services.

For his part, Harsha Shetty, CEO of Jindal, said, “This is an important milestone for our company as we look forward to further expanding the reach of our high-quality, industry-leading products in the region and beyond. Our ability to seamlessly transport nearly 4 million tonnes of raw material will greatly help us in our operations, supporting our ambition to reduce our carbon footprint.”

“We are very proud of our partnership with this national strategic project that will bring enormous economic and social returns to both the Sultanate of Oman and the UAE, whilst also emphasising the region's competitive advantage as a logistics hub,” he added.

Through this collaboration, Jindal will not only streamline its transportation and logistics operations but also further advance its sustainability objectives and strengthen its green value chain. OERC will ensure an environmentally friendly transportation and logistics solution through the Oman-UAE Rail Network, thus contributing to the reduction of CO2 emissions in Oman and the UAE, in line with their national goals of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

OERC has recently entered several commercial and investment partnerships with major international players in various industrial sectors to provide innovative logistics solutions and facilities, opening new corridors for economic cooperation, and unlocking promising opportunities for sustainable economic growth in Oman, the UAE, and the wider region.

