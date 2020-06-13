Oman announces 1,006 new COVID-19 cases

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2020) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Saturday 1,006 new coronavirus, COVID-19, cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Sultanate to 22,077.

The Oman news Agency, ONA, quoted the ministry as saying that the country had also registered 99 deaths as a result of the disease.

The ministry also pointed out that 7,530 patients had recovered from the virus.