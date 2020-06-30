Oman announces 1,010 new COVID-19 cases

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2020) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday 1,010 new coronavirus, COVID-19, cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Sultanate to 40,070.

The Oman news Agency, ONA, quoted the ministry as saying that the country had also registered 176 deaths as a result of the disease.

So far 23,425 patients had recovered from the virus in Oman. The country conducted 3,121 tests of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours.