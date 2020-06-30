UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oman Announces 1,010 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 02:45 PM

Oman announces 1,010 new COVID-19 cases

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2020) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday 1,010 new coronavirus, COVID-19, cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Sultanate to 40,070.

The Oman news Agency, ONA, quoted the ministry as saying that the country had also registered 176 deaths as a result of the disease.

So far 23,425 patients had recovered from the virus in Oman. The country conducted 3,121 tests of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours.

Related Topics

Oman From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PTI govt successfully wiping out all conspiracies ..

3 minutes ago

Eight-kanal state land retrieved

3 minutes ago

Dist admin starts dengue surveillance

3 minutes ago

Russian, US Governments Have Not Discussed Reports ..

3 minutes ago

Out of 5,139 COVID-19 patients, 3,014 recovered in ..

3 minutes ago

Erdogan shuts down university linked to rival

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.