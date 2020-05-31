UrduPoint.com
Oman Announces 1,014 New COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 55 seconds ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 03:45 PM

Oman announces 1,014 new COVID-19 cases

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st May, 2020) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Sunday 1,014 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Sultanate to 11,437.

The Oman news Agency, ONA, quoted the ministry as saying that the country had also registered 47 deaths as a result of the COVID-19 disease.

The ministry also pointed out that 2,396 patients had recovered from the virus.

