Oman announces 1,041 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st May, 2021) Oman on Monday announced 1,041 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of reported cases in the Sultanate to 217,224.

Oman news Agency (ONA) quoted the health ministry as saying that the number of recoveries reached 199,960 after announcing 673 new recoveries.

The ministry also announced 11 new COVID-19 related deaths, taking the death toll to 2,345.