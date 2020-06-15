Oman announces 1,043 new COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2020) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Monday 1,043 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Sultanate to 24,524.

The Oman news Agency, ONA, quoted the ministry as saying that the country had also registered 108 deaths as a result of the disease.

The ministry pointed out that 9,533 patients had recovered from the virus.