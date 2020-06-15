UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oman Announces 1,043 New COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 03:00 PM

Oman announces 1,043 new COVID-19 cases

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2020) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Monday 1,043 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Sultanate to 24,524.

The Oman news Agency, ONA, quoted the ministry as saying that the country had also registered 108 deaths as a result of the disease.

The ministry pointed out that 9,533 patients had recovered from the virus.

Related Topics

Oman From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Etihad Credit Insurance and Bpifrance join hands t ..

3 minutes ago

OIC Strongly Condemns the Terrorist Attack in Diya ..

3 minutes ago

Vivo Y30 brings the Latest Innovations to the Budg ..

14 minutes ago

Over 11,000 new coronavirus cases in India, tally ..

31 minutes ago

Greece welcomes foreign visitors

31 minutes ago

Drug peddler arrested, 1,350 grams charras recover ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.