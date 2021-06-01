Oman announces 1,047 new COVID-19 cases

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jun, 2021) Oman on Tuesday announced 1,047 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of reported cases in the Sultanate to 218,271.

Oman news Agency (ONA) quoted the health ministry as saying that the number of recoveries reached 200,421 after announcing 461 new recoveries.

The ministry also announced 11 new COVID-19 related deaths, taking the death toll to 2,356.