Oman Announces 106 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 12:30 PM

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Apr, 2020) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday 106 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Sultanate to 1,614.

The Oman news Agency, ONA, quoted the ministry as saying that the country had also registered eight deaths as a result of the COVID-19 disease.

The ministry also pointed out that 238 patients had recovered from the virus.

More Stories From Middle East

