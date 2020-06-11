Oman announces 1,067 new COVID-19 cases

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jun, 2020) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Thursday 1,067 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Sultanate to 19,954.

The Oman news Agency, ONA, quoted the ministry as saying that the country had also registered 89 deaths as a result of the disease.

The ministry also pointed out that 6,623 patients had recovered from the virus.