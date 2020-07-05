UrduPoint.com
Oman Announces 1,072 New COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 05:00 PM

Oman announces 1,072 new COVID-19 cases

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jul, 2020) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Sunday 1,072 new coronavirus, COVID-19, cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Sultanate to 46,178.

The Oman news Agency, ONA, quoted the ministry as saying that the country had also registered 213 deaths as a result of the disease.

So far 27,917 patients had recovered from the virus in Oman.

