Oman announces 109 new COVID-19 cases

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2020) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Thursday 109 new coronavirus cases, bring the total number of confirmed cases in the Sultanate to 1,019.

The Oman news Agency, ONA, reported the ministry as saying that the country had also registered four deaths as a result of pandemic.

The ministry also pointed out that 176 patients have recovered, ONA concluded.