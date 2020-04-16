UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oman Announces 109 New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 01:30 PM

Oman announces 109 new COVID-19 cases

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2020) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Thursday 109 new coronavirus cases, bring the total number of confirmed cases in the Sultanate to 1,019.

The Oman news Agency, ONA, reported the ministry as saying that the country had also registered four deaths as a result of pandemic.

The ministry also pointed out that 176 patients have recovered, ONA concluded.

Related Topics

Oman Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Some 4,000 Australian Health Workers to Test BCG V ..

8 minutes ago

471 employees of agriculture project yet to await ..

9 minutes ago

Ministry of Science and Technology approves 61 ele ..

8 minutes ago

Fortune of 200 Richest Businessmen of Russia Falls ..

8 minutes ago

European equities rebound at open

8 minutes ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.