Oman Announces 1,117 News COVID-19 Cases

Fri 12th June 2020 | 05:15 PM

Oman announces 1,117 news COVID-19 cases

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2020) The Sultanate of Oman announced the detection of 1,117 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, COVID-19, Oman news Agency, ONA, reported.

ONA quoted the Ministry of Health as saying that 470 of the new cases were Omanis whereas 647 as non-Omanis.

This brings the total number of positive cases to 21,071 in the Sultanate, in addition to 96 death cases. As many as 7,489 cases have recovered, the ministry added.

