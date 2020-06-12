Oman announces 1,117 news COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2020) The Sultanate of Oman announced the detection of 1,117 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, COVID-19, Oman news Agency, ONA, reported.

ONA quoted the Ministry of Health as saying that 470 of the new cases were Omanis whereas 647 as non-Omanis.

This brings the total number of positive cases to 21,071 in the Sultanate, in addition to 96 death cases. As many as 7,489 cases have recovered, the ministry added.