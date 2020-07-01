Oman announces 1,124 new COVID-19 cases

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2020) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday 1,124 new coronavirus, COVID-19, cases, after conducting 3,533 tests of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Sultanate to 41,194.

The Oman news Agency, ONA, quoted the ministry as saying that the country had also registered 185 deaths as a result of the disease.

So far 24,162 patients had recovered from the virus in Oman. The country conducted 3,533 tests of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours.