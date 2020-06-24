Oman announces 1,142 new COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2020) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday 1,142 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Sultanate to 33,536.

The Oman news Agency, ONA, quoted the ministry as saying that the country had also registered 142 deaths as a result of the disease.

So far 17,972 patients had recovered from the virus in Oman. The country conducted 3,585 tests of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, it added.