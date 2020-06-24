UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oman Announces 1,142 New COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 02:45 PM

Oman announces 1,142 new COVID-19 cases

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2020) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday 1,142 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Sultanate to 33,536.

The Oman news Agency, ONA, quoted the ministry as saying that the country had also registered 142 deaths as a result of the disease.

So far 17,972 patients had recovered from the virus in Oman. The country conducted 3,585 tests of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, it added.

Related Topics

Oman From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

10-day Ghilaf-e-Kaaba exhibition starts

4 minutes ago

Shibli grieved over demise of Professor Mughees

4 minutes ago

AIG(R) Mir Afzal Khan takes oath as caretaker GB C ..

4 minutes ago

Poor, needy being paid under an integrated system ..

4 minutes ago

German business confidence regains more ground in ..

4 minutes ago

Qatar Partakes in Extraordinary Virtual Pledging C ..

59 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.