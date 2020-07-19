UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oman Announces 1,157 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 06:15 PM

Oman announces 1,157 new COVID-19 cases

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jul, 2020) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Sunday 1,157 new coronavirus, COVID-19, cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Sultanate to 66,661.

The Oman news Agency, ONA, quoted the ministry as saying that the country had to date also registered 318 deaths as a result of the disease.

"So far 44,004 patients had recovered from the virus in Oman," the ministry added, noting that the country conducted 3,943 coronavirus tests over the past 24 hours.

Related Topics

Oman Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai’s Hamdan Sports Complex gets featured in & ..

21 minutes ago

Ma’an&#039;s third social incubator to focus on ..

1 hour ago

Obaid Al Tayer participates in 3rd meeting of G20 ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Mars Mission is UAE’s contribution to e ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler appoints Secretary-General of the Em ..

4 hours ago

EAD rehabilitating mountainous natural habitats in ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.