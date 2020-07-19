Oman announces 1,157 new COVID-19 cases

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jul, 2020) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Sunday 1,157 new coronavirus, COVID-19, cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Sultanate to 66,661.

The Oman news Agency, ONA, quoted the ministry as saying that the country had to date also registered 318 deaths as a result of the disease.

"So far 44,004 patients had recovered from the virus in Oman," the ministry added, noting that the country conducted 3,943 coronavirus tests over the past 24 hours.