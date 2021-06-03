UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oman Announces 1,173 New COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 03:45 PM

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jun, 2021) Oman on Thursday announced 1,173 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of reported cases in the Sultanate to 220,702.

Oman news Agency (ONA) quoted the health ministry as saying that the number of recoveries reached 202,021 after announcing 908 new recoveries.

The ministry also announced 15 new COVID-19 related deaths, taking the death toll to 2,385.

More Stories From Middle East

