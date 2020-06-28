Oman announces 1,197 new COVID-19 cases

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jun, 2020) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Sunday 1,197 new coronavirus, COVID-19, cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Sultanate to 38,150.

The Oman news Agency, ONA, quoted the ministry as saying that the country had also registered 163 deaths as a result of the disease.

So far 21,200 patients had recovered from the virus in Oman. The country conducted 3,292 tests of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours.