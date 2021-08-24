UrduPoint.com

Oman Announces 120 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 Deaths

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Aug, 2021) Oman on Tuesday announced 120 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of reported cases in the Sultanate to 301,570.

Oman news Agency (ONA) quoted the health ministry as saying that the number of recoveries reached 290,631 after announcing 221 new recoveries.

The ministry also announced five new COVID-19 related deaths, taking the death toll to 4,043.

More Stories From Middle East

