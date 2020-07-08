Oman announces 1,210 new COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jul, 2020) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday 1,210 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Sultanate to 50,207.

The Oman news Agency, ONA, quoted the ministry as saying that the country had to date also registered 233 deaths as a result of the disease.

"So far 32,005 patients had recovered from the virus in Oman," ONA added, noting that the country conducted 3,987 coronavirus tests over the past 24 hours.