UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oman Announces 1,210 New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 04:15 PM

Oman announces 1,210 new COVID-19 cases

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jul, 2020) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday 1,210 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Sultanate to 50,207.

The Oman news Agency, ONA, quoted the ministry as saying that the country had to date also registered 233 deaths as a result of the disease.

"So far 32,005 patients had recovered from the virus in Oman," ONA added, noting that the country conducted 3,987 coronavirus tests over the past 24 hours.

Related Topics

Oman From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM urges world to formulate strategy to protect la ..

19 minutes ago

Al Taweelah alumina refinery achieved nameplate ca ..

36 minutes ago

Peskov Rules Out Kremlin Could Be Misdirected on S ..

44 minutes ago

Seoul Mayor Unveils Plan to Make City Carbon Neutr ..

44 minutes ago

Three Talibs Dead, 4 Injured in Clashes With Gov't ..

44 minutes ago

Over 40 Serbian Policemen Injured in Riots in Belg ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.