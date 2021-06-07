Oman announces 1,216 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jun, 2021) Oman on Monday announced 1,216 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of reported cases in the Sultanate to 225,095.

Oman news Agency (ONA) quoted the health ministry as saying that the number of recoveries reached 205,305 after announcing 825 new recoveries.

The ministry also announced 11 new COVID-19 related deaths, taking the death toll to 2,424.