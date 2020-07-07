UrduPoint.com
Oman Announces 1,262 New COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 03:45 PM

Oman announces 1,262 new COVID-19 cases

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jul, 2020) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday 1,262 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Sultanate to 48,997.

The Oman news Agency, ONA, quoted the ministry as saying that the country had so far also registered 224 deaths as a result of the disease.

"So far 31,000 patients had recovered from the virus in Oman," ONA added, noting that the country conducted 4,007 coronavirus tests over the past 24 hours.

More Stories From Middle East

