Oman Announces 1,318 New COVID-19 Cases

19 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 03:00 PM



MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2020) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday 1,318 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Sultanate to 32,394.

The Oman news Agency, ONA, quoted the ministry as saying that the country had also registered 140 deaths as a result of the disease.

17,279 patients had recovered from the virus, the ministry said, adding that 3,940 tests of COVID-19 were conducted over the past 24 hours.

