Oman announces 1,327 new COVID-19 cases

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jul, 2020) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Thursday 1,327 new coronavirus, COVID-19, cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Sultanate to 62,574.

The Oman news Agency, ONA, quoted the ministry as saying that the country had to date also registered 290 deaths as a result of the disease.

"So far 40,090 patients had recovered from the virus in Oman," the ministry added, noting that the country conducted 4,704 coronavirus tests over the past 24 hours.