Oman Announces 1,361 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 03:30 PM

Oman announces 1,361 new COVID-19 cases

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jul, 2020) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Thursday 1,361 new coronavirus, COVID-19, cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Sultanate to 42,555.

The Oman news Agency, ONA, quoted the ministry as saying that the country had also registered 188 deaths as a result of the disease.

So far 25,318 patients had recovered from the virus in Oman. The country conducted 4,049 coronavirus tests over the past 24 hours.

