Oman announces 1,366 new COVID-19 cases

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2020) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Thursday 1,366 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Sultanate to 33,760.

The Oman news Agency, ONA, quoted the ministry as saying that the country had also registered 548 recoveries and 144 deaths as a result of the disease.

"The country conducted 3,835 tests of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours," it added.