UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oman Announces 1,389 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 03:45 PM

Oman announces 1,389 new COVID-19 cases

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2020) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday 1,389 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Sultanate to 59,568.

The Oman news Agency, ONA, quoted the ministry as saying that the country had to date also registered 273 deaths as a result of the disease.

"So far 37,987 patients had recovered from the virus in Oman," the ministry added, noting that the country conducted 4,044 coronavirus tests over the past 24 hours.

Related Topics

Oman From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ayeza Khan celebrates daughter Hoorain's birthday

2 minutes ago

Sheikh Mansoor praises resilience of Dubai’s spo ..

5 minutes ago

Ruler of Sharjah receives letter of condolences fr ..

32 minutes ago

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Administrative Decision formi ..

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.