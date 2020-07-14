Oman announces 1,389 new COVID-19 cases

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2020) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday 1,389 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Sultanate to 59,568.

The Oman news Agency, ONA, quoted the ministry as saying that the country had to date also registered 273 deaths as a result of the disease.

"So far 37,987 patients had recovered from the virus in Oman," the ministry added, noting that the country conducted 4,044 coronavirus tests over the past 24 hours.