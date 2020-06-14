UrduPoint.com
Oman Announces 1,404 New COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 03:45 PM

Oman announces 1,404 new COVID-19 cases

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2020) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Sunday 1,404 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Sultanate to 23,481.

The Oman news Agency, ONA, quoted the ministry as saying that the country had also registered 104 deaths as a result of the disease.

The ministry pointed out that 8,454 patients had recovered from the virus.

