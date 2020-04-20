Oman announces 144 new COVID-19 cases, 238 recoveries

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Apr, 2020) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Monday 144 new coronavirus cases, bring the total number of confirmed cases in the Sultanate to 1,410.

The Oman news Agency, ONA, quoted the ministry as saying that the country had also registered seven deaths as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ministry also pointed out that 238 patients had recovered from the virus.