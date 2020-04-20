UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oman Announces 144 New COVID-19 Cases, 238 Recoveries

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 01:00 PM

Oman announces 144 new COVID-19 cases, 238 recoveries

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Apr, 2020) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Monday 144 new coronavirus cases, bring the total number of confirmed cases in the Sultanate to 1,410.

The Oman news Agency, ONA, quoted the ministry as saying that the country had also registered seven deaths as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ministry also pointed out that 238 patients had recovered from the virus.

Related Topics

Oman From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US records 1,997 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

1 minute ago

Construction of 1st communication tower of China-L ..

5 minutes ago

Tarbela dam losses over 40 % storage capacity due ..

5 minutes ago

Russia Records 4,268 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 H ..

5 minutes ago

S. Korea's economy seen contracting 1.81 pct in Q1 ..

5 minutes ago

S.Korean Leader Moon's Approval Rating Hits Record ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.