Oman Announces 15 New COVID-19 Cases

Wed 25th March 2020 | 04:15 PM

Oman announces 15 new COVID-19 cases

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2020) The Ministry of Health of Oman on Wednesday announced 15 new cases of new coronavirus, COVID-19, bringing the number of infections in the country to 99.

According to Oman news Agency, ONA, seven out of the 15 cases are linked to contact infection, and seven cases are linked to travel to the UK, USA and Spain, while one case is under epidemiological investigation.

The Ministry also said that 17 patients have recovered and they have been advised to stay at home quarantine and adhere to health instructions.

[Image Credit: Times of Oman]

