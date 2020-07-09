Oman announces 1,518 new COVID-19 cases

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jul, 2020) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Thursday 1,518 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Sultanate to 51,725.

The Oman news Agency, ONA, quoted the ministry as saying that the country had to date also registered 236 deaths as a result of the disease.

"So far 33,021 patients had recovered from the virus in Oman," ONA added, noting that the country conducted 5,456 coronavirus tests over the past 24 hours.