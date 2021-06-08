Oman announces 1,553 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jun, 2021) Oman on Tuesday announced 1,553 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of reported cases in the Sultanate to 226,648.

Oman news Agency (ONA) quoted the health ministry as saying that the number of recoveries reached 206,026 after announcing 721 new recoveries.

The ministry also announced 10 new COVID-19 related deaths, taking the death toll to 2,434.