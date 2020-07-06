Oman announces 1,557 new COVID-19 cases

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jul, 2020) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Monday 1,557 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Sultanate to 47,735.

The Oman news Agency, ONA, quoted the ministry as saying that the country had so far also registered 218 deaths as a result of the disease.

"So far 29,146 patients had recovered from the virus in Oman," ONA added, noting that the country conducted 3,852 coronavirus tests over the past 24 hours.