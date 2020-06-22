Oman announces 1,605 new COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jun, 2020) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Monday 1,605 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Sultanate to 31,076.

The Oman news Agency, ONA, quoted the ministry as saying that the country had also registered 137 deaths as a result of the disease.

The Ministry of Health pointed out that 16,408 patients had recovered from the virus.

"The Ministry also said that 4,544 tests of COVID-19 were conducted over the past 24 hours," added ONA.