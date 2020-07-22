UrduPoint.com
Oman Announces 1,660 New COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 04:15 PM

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jul, 2020) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday 1,660 new coronavirus, COVID-19, cases bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Sultanate to 71,547.

The Oman news Agency, ONA, quoted the ministry as saying that the country had to date also registered 349 deaths as a result of the disease.

"So far 47,922 patients had recovered from the virus in Oman," the ministry added, noting that the country conducted 4,798 coronavirus tests over the past 24 hours.

