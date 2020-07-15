Oman announces 1,679 new COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jul, 2020) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday 1,679 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Sultanate to 61,247.

The Oman news Agency, ONA, quoted the ministry as saying that the country had to date also registered 281 deaths as a result of the disease.

"So far 39,038 patients had recovered from the virus in Oman," the ministry added, noting that the country conducted 4,613 coronavirus tests over the past 24 hours.