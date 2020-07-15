UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oman Announces 1,679 New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 04:00 PM

Oman announces 1,679 new COVID-19 cases

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jul, 2020) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday 1,679 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Sultanate to 61,247.

The Oman news Agency, ONA, quoted the ministry as saying that the country had to date also registered 281 deaths as a result of the disease.

"So far 39,038 patients had recovered from the virus in Oman," the ministry added, noting that the country conducted 4,613 coronavirus tests over the past 24 hours.

Related Topics

Oman From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM’s move for economic recovery through construc ..

6 seconds ago

UBF, SWIFT to further promote secure and robust ba ..

2 minutes ago

QCC launches conformity schemes to enhance Abu Dha ..

2 minutes ago

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes listing of US$1.5 billion Su ..

47 minutes ago

Dubai hosts over 300 webinars across international ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler receives condolences from OIC Secret ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.