Oman Announces 168 New COVID-19 Cases

Wed 06th May 2020

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th May, 2020) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday 168 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Sultanate to 2,903.

The Oman news Agency, ONA, quoted the ministry as saying that the country had also registered 13 deaths as a result of the COVID-19 disease.

The ministry also pointed out that 888 patients had recovered from the virus.

