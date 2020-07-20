UrduPoint.com
Oman Announces 1,739 New COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 04:45 PM

Oman announces 1,739 new COVID-19 cases

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jul, 2020) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Monday 1,739 new coronavirus, COVID-19, cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Sultanate to 68,400.

The Oman news Agency, ONA, quoted the ministry as saying that the country had to date also registered 326 deaths as a result of the disease.

"So far 45,150 patients had recovered from the virus in Oman," the ministry added, noting that the country conducted 3,957 coronavirus tests over the past 24 hours.

More Stories From Middle East

