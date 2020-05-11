Oman announces 174 new COVID-19 cases

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th May, 2020) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Monday 174 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Sultanate to 3,573.

The Oman news Agency, ONA, quoted the ministry as saying that the country had also registered 17 deaths as a result of the COVID-19 disease.

The ministry also pointed out that 1,211 patients had recovered from the virus.