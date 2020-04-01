UrduPoint.com
Oman Announces 18 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 Death

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 01:45 PM

Oman announces 18 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2020) The Ministry of Health of Oman on Wednesday announced 18 new cases of new coronavirus, COVID-19, bringing the number of infections in the country to 210.

The country also reported its first coronavirus death, that of a 72-year-old Omani citizen.

The Ministry of Health said, in a statement published by the Omani news Agency, that of the total, 34 cases have recovered.

