Oman announces 1,806 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2021) Oman on Monday announced 1,806 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of reported cases in the Sultanate to 236,440.

Oman news Agency (ONA) quoted the health ministry as saying that the number of recoveries reached 211,494 after announcing 542 new recoveries.

The ministry also announced 19 new COVID-19 related deaths, taking the death toll to 2,523.